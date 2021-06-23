Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lessons for GCs in the NY Mets' Debacle and More: The Morning Minute

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOUL LINES - The New York Mets’ dismissal of GC David Cohen and HR head Holly Lindvall in response to allegations of sexual harassment and other misbehavior within the organization highlight in-house counsel’s responsibility to help drive company culture, including setting clear behavioral boundaries and fostering an environment where those boundaries are respected, Law.com’s Phillip Bantz reports. Rob Chesnut, former GC and chief ethics officer for Airbnb Inc., said he views Cohen’s firing as part of an “increasing sign that if you’re the GC of a company, you’ve got a responsibility to develop not only a check-the-box approach with compliance but also ensure that there’s a culture within the organization that does the right thing.”

www.law.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Attorneys#The Ny Mets Debacle#The New York Mets#Gc David Cohen#Airbnb Inc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
MLB
News Break
Ethics
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Law.com

GCs Have Been Vocal About Diversity, but Is It All Talk?: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. GLASS HOUSES? - In-house legal department leaders have been among the most vocal advocates for diversity in the legal profession, in some instances aggressively pushing their outside counsel to make improvements in that regard. But how many law department leaders have been applying that level of scrutiny and accountability to their own diversity efforts? According to a new survey, not nearly as many as one might hope. As Law.com’s Hugo Guzman reports, the study, by Major, Lindsey & Africa and the Association of Corporate Counsel, found that only 29% of legal departments surveyed track internal diversity. Of those doing so, just under half have plans to improve diversity in their departments. Greg Richter, vice president for Retained Search and Advisory Services at Major Lindsey, said he had expected those numbers to be far higher. “Especially given the client space and conversations we’re having, I would think the vast majority of companies and law departments have a plan to increase diversity,” Richter said. “That’s the beauty of the anonymized data. People will be honest, and give you the hard truth.” Richter did note, however, that diversity comes up more often than such statistics would indicate when Major Lindsey is called upon to assist and advise with new hiring.
LawLaw.com

Litigators Gear Up for Post-Pandemic Personal Injury Suits: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS - The lifting of pandemic restrictions across much of the country and the resultant increase in human interaction is a welcome development for most after such a long period in isolation. But, as we examine in this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, trial lawyers say a rise in personal injury litigation, from medical malpractice to motor vehicle accidents and road rage incidents, is “inevitable” with so many people out and about. I’m interested to hear what you think: what types of personal injury claims do you expect to increase as life gets back to something resembling the pre-pandemic normal? Let me know at [email protected] and I’ll feature your feedback in a follow-up column.
Law.com

Harvard Law Dabbles in Psychedelics

Harvard Law School is launching the country’s first-ever research initiative centered on the law and psychedelics in hopes of helping shape regulation as more cities and states decriminalize their use. The Project of Psychedelics Law and Regulation—dubbed POPLAR—is a three-year initiative housed under Harvard Law’s Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Back-To-Back Meetings Practice Of Law

Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat and Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security. You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Dentons U.S. CEO Steps Down as Firm Shapes New Leadership Model

Dentons’ U.S. chief executive, Mike McNamara, has exited his role amid a revamp in the massive law firm’s leadership structure stateside. Chicago-based trial lawyer Keith Moskowitz will helm Dentons in the U.S., according to a Friday statement from the firm. Moskowitz is taking the new role of chairperson of the Dentons U.S. Board, with California-based Sonia Martin and Washington-based John Holahan serving as vice chairs.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Capewell Announces Patrick J. McCarthy As Chief Strategy Officer

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced Patrick J. McCarthy, CFA, has joined the corporation as its Chief Strategy Officer. McCarthy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the defense, aerospace and intelligence industries, having worked...
SoftwareLaw.com

AbacusNext Expands SaaS Offerings With Zola Suite Deal

In March, AbacusNext announced it had received new funding from Thomas H. Lee Partners, with CEO Scott Johnson telling LTN that the new capital infusion would be used to explore acquisitions “that make sense to further enhance the company’s products.” Yesterday, the maker of AbacusLaw and HotDocs revealed the first of those plans, entering into M&A with legal practice management software provider Zola Suite.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Adams and Reese to Participate in Diversity Lab Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As part of the firm’s 2021 commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion, Adams and Reese LLP announced Thursday that it is participating in the Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Process. Adams and Reese is among more than 160 large law firms in the United States and Canada participating, with the goal of boosting the representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in law firm leadership.
LawLaw.com

Jones Day Gender Bias Lawsuit Ends With a Whimper, Not a Bang

What started as a blockbuster $200 million class action gender bias suit against Jones Day has now finally petered out, with the last plaintiff in the case, Katrina Henderson, filing to dismiss the claims against her former firm earlier this week. But even if the class action allegations never made...
Manhattan, NYUS News and World Report

Tax Law Experts See 'Strong' Case Against Trump Org. CFO

NEW YORK (AP) — Companies give perks to their employees all the time. Many top executives at Fortune 500 companies have access to a corporate jet for personal use, a company apartment, or an expense account for fancy meals. Even lower-level employees regularly get access to perks like tuition reimbursement or cash to join a gym.
PoliticsPress-Republican

Local attorney gives overview of NY HERO Act

PLATTSBURGH — Local attorney Jacqueline "Jaci" Kelleher provided an overview of the New York Health and Essential Rights (NY HERO) Act during a webinar hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. Signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May, the legislation requires all private employers to put...
Scarsdale, NYNews 12

Scarsdale HS alum takes over as Amazon CEO

There is a change in leadership happening today at Amazon and the new boss has ties to the Hudson Valley. Scarsdale High School alumnus Andy Jassy will be taking over as CEO of the company for Jeff Bezos. Jassy graduated from Scarsdale in 1986 and went on to study at...