Lessons for GCs in the NY Mets' Debacle and More: The Morning Minute
FOUL LINES - The New York Mets’ dismissal of GC David Cohen and HR head Holly Lindvall in response to allegations of sexual harassment and other misbehavior within the organization highlight in-house counsel’s responsibility to help drive company culture, including setting clear behavioral boundaries and fostering an environment where those boundaries are respected, Law.com’s Phillip Bantz reports. Rob Chesnut, former GC and chief ethics officer for Airbnb Inc., said he views Cohen’s firing as part of an “increasing sign that if you’re the GC of a company, you’ve got a responsibility to develop not only a check-the-box approach with compliance but also ensure that there’s a culture within the organization that does the right thing.”www.law.com