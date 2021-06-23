Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri provides tips on keeping pets safe from fireworks

By Abbey Taylor
KYTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year around the Fourth of July, more pets run away after hearing the loud booms and seeing the bright lights of fireworks. The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri encourages pet owners to keep their animals inside during firework shows. Katie Newcomb with the shelter said fireworks can send animals into a fight or flight response. Often times leading them to run away. She said keeping your doors locked and gates latched are simple ways to keep them safe. Newcomb recommends your pet to wear an ID tag with their information in case they get lost and to get them micro-chipped.

www.ky3.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...