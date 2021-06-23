Humane Society of Southwest Missouri provides tips on keeping pets safe from fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year around the Fourth of July, more pets run away after hearing the loud booms and seeing the bright lights of fireworks. The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri encourages pet owners to keep their animals inside during firework shows. Katie Newcomb with the shelter said fireworks can send animals into a fight or flight response. Often times leading them to run away. She said keeping your doors locked and gates latched are simple ways to keep them safe. Newcomb recommends your pet to wear an ID tag with their information in case they get lost and to get them micro-chipped.