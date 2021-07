The Ohio State football program has landed the number one recruit in the country according to 247Sports in J.T. Tuimoloau. We knew it was coming. We’d heard rumors and felt good about it all week. But now it’s official: J.T. Tuimoloau will be playing for the Ohio State football program this Fall. The Buckeyes have landed the number one overall recruit in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.