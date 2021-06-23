Ignoring The "invisible"​ Competition Will Cost Your Property Occupancy And Revenue

Whether you look at travel search volume, STR reports or your own weekly pick-up, the forecasted travel recovery is on the horizon (if it isn’t already in your territory). While we don’t know exactly when this will happen, what we do know is that it will be nonlinear and erratic as not every country or age group is being vaccinated at the same rate. One way to effectively manage an asymmetric recovery is to deploy the right technologies to unburden your teams so they can pivot appropriately.