Ignoring The "invisible" Competition Will Cost Your Property Occupancy And Revenue
Today, every hotel in the world has not one, but THREE categories of direct competitors that should be taken into account in your revenue management practices:. This is your traditional comp set, included in the property's dSTAR Report by STR or rate shopping report by Fornova. These reports provide real value by benchmarking how well your property is performing against the “official” competition.www.hospitalitynet.org