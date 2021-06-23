Process begins for renaming of Fort Hood

Work has begun for an Army commission tasked by Congress with finding a new name for Fort Hood. The group at Fort Hood met June 16 to set the process moving for accepting recommendations. It is joined by 10 other installations around the country: Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Fort Rucker in Alabama and Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. These installations are all named after soldiers of the Confederacy.