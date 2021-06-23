Cancel
Behringer has got us beat as it drums up excitement ahead of a new rhythmic product launch

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you like about Behringer - and we know a lot of you do - but it certainly keeps itself busy. The company’s latest tease takes the form of a darkened video that’s full of flashing lights and what sounds like an 808-style drum machine. This suggests that we could be looking at either some kind of groovebox type product, or maybe a hardware sequencer of some sort (there are stop play/pause buttons on show).

Igor Stravinsky
#Drums#Rhythmic#Product Launch
