Behringer has got us beat as it drums up excitement ahead of a new rhythmic product launch

Harley Benton are really on a roll with new electric guitar action this summer; it just dropped the SC-550 II models that are sure to fly out of the warehouse, and now its the turn of the Fusion series and what could become the brand's new flagship guitar. Welcome to the Fusion-III series, and we were dazzled enough in our Fusion-II review to add it to our guide of the best electric guitars you can buy right now so we're excited about this one.