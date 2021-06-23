GEAR UP hosts Battlebots camp for Class of 2024

GEAR UP, a grant funded by the U.S. Department of Education and partnered with the Region 12 Education Service Center, recently hosted a Battlebots Camp in Gatesville. “GEAR UP” stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. The program serves 17 middle schools and their corresponding high schools, including Gatesville’s senior class of 2024. The goal of GEAR UP is to increase the college-going culture and help students and families understand how to apply to and pay for college, and plan for their future.