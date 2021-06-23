Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Fresh Energy's 'The Intersection of Energy and Community' webinar series

Paula Carlsen
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — Fresh Energy will be hosting a free webinar series on four dates across July.

The one-hour webinars will focus on themes around community-wide heat and power projects, clean energy economy, co-created climate vision, and the betterment of Earth in general.

Each webinar starts from noon to 1.00 PM. They will be moderated by Margaret Cherne-Hendrik, Ben Passer, or Janiece Watts.

On July 8, Brian Larson and Tony Poole will discuss “Community Heating and Cooling: How can district-scale heat and power projects achieve big carbon reductions and new union jobs?”.

On July 15, Nina Axelson, Robert Blake, and Jamez Staples will talk about “Workforce of the Future: How can Minnesota ensure broad access to jobs in the clean energy economy?”.

On July 22, Russ Stark and Adri Arquin will talk about “Authentic Community Engagement: What is the difference between public input and a co-created climate vision?”.

On July 29, Margaret Garascia and Keith Kinch will talk about “Electricity Instead of Gas: How can communities embrace efficiency and electrification and avoid new fossil gas infrastructure?”.

To register, visit https://secure.fresh-energy.org/np/clients/freshenergy/eventRegistration.jsp?event=492&forwardedFromSecureDomain=1&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

Fresh Energy was incorporated in 1992 with a mission of “Minnesota’s transition to a clean energy economy, which will ensure that our region enjoys good health, a vibrant economy, and thriving communities today and for generations to come”.

The group consists of scientists, economists, policy analysts, and educators who work purely in the public interest. The group has worked on many programs, including clean power, energy access & equity, energy efficiency, energy news network, and global warming solutions.

Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Updated Policy at MCAD regarding COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The city of Minneapolis has lifted its mandate on masks earlier this week after the vaccination rate in the city exceeded seventy five percent. With this declaration, people are no longer required to wear masks indoors. However, businesses, institutions, and organizations may continue to require mask usage indoors.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

MHD and Green Zones talk about non-expiring air permits and the health of vulnerable people

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has awarded non-expiring emission permits to 115 facilities in the state. Northern Metals and GAF are two companies that have permissions that do not expire. Pollution from these businesses has long been a source of concern for Northside residents. Representative Fue Lee (District 59A) has sponsored legislation requiring such institutions to have public meetings every five years to allow for public inquiry into permission restrictions and compliance.
Posted by
Paula Carlsen

The Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund and its impact on the community

ST. PAUL, MN — Last year, the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for coronavirus, or MDRF, gave its first grants to the community in response to the ever-growing threat of Covid-19. The effort quickly gained footing as people and organizations across the state navigated enormous uncertainty and unprecedented need.
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Grow Burnsville, a new opportunity to locally grow produce and help the community from food inequity

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Grow Burnsville is a community garden project that aims to find a long-term solution for the rising challenge of food inequity in the Burnsville community. The project will focus on increasing the opportunities for locally grown produce with high nutritional value. It also aims to enhance access to open space, involve youth and physical activities for vulnerable residents.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Gifts of Grain: How a farmer partners with Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation to benefit the community

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — One farmer in Minnesota donates gifts of grain to the community, proving the point that cash and stocks are not the only ways to support the community. John (not real name) said that it was difficult to find somebody who wanted to handle grain, which was the main reason he started the fund. He had been donating through the grain elevator, but now he is donating grain to Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation.