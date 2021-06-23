Fresh Energy's 'The Intersection of Energy and Community' webinar series

Viktor Kiryanov/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — Fresh Energy will be hosting a free webinar series on four dates across July.

The one-hour webinars will focus on themes around community-wide heat and power projects, clean energy economy, co-created climate vision, and the betterment of Earth in general.

Each webinar starts from noon to 1.00 PM. They will be moderated by Margaret Cherne-Hendrik, Ben Passer, or Janiece Watts.

On July 8, Brian Larson and Tony Poole will discuss “Community Heating and Cooling: How can district-scale heat and power projects achieve big carbon reductions and new union jobs?”.

On July 15, Nina Axelson, Robert Blake, and Jamez Staples will talk about “Workforce of the Future: How can Minnesota ensure broad access to jobs in the clean energy economy?”.

On July 22, Russ Stark and Adri Arquin will talk about “Authentic Community Engagement: What is the difference between public input and a co-created climate vision?”.

On July 29, Margaret Garascia and Keith Kinch will talk about “Electricity Instead of Gas: How can communities embrace efficiency and electrification and avoid new fossil gas infrastructure?”.

To register, visit https://secure.fresh-energy.org/np/clients/freshenergy/eventRegistration.jsp?event=492&forwardedFromSecureDomain=1&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

Fresh Energy was incorporated in 1992 with a mission of “Minnesota’s transition to a clean energy economy, which will ensure that our region enjoys good health, a vibrant economy, and thriving communities today and for generations to come”.

The group consists of scientists, economists, policy analysts, and educators who work purely in the public interest. The group has worked on many programs, including clean power, energy access & equity, energy efficiency, energy news network, and global warming solutions.

