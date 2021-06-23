Fast, faster, fastest: Ranking 20 years of 'Fast and Furious' movies

Vroom! Bwoosh! Flex! Vin Diesel! John Cena! At long last, it's Fast and Furious 9. Cars! Magnets! Explosions! None of it matters! Caaaars!. Originally planned for May last year, Fast and Furious 9 (formerly known as F9) will be released tomorrow, Thursday June 24. Back in the early days of the COVID pandemic, F9 was one of the first blockbusters to bump its release date, and now seems to have got the timing exactly right as it lands when theaters are reopening in the US and UK. Obviously you should follow local guidelines and attend any venue only if you feel safe and comfortable, because after all, it's only a movie. But however and whenever you see Fast and Furious 9, rest assured that what you're going to see is a movie. Like, possibly the movie-est movie that ever movied.