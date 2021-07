KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A North Carolina man is accused of murder after his girlfriend’s body was found inside a tote in a car by Tennessee authorities. Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, of Whiteville, was charged with abuse of a corpse and being a fugitive from justice for a crime in another state, according to online booking records in Carter County, Tennessee. He is accused of driving to Carter County from North Carolina to dispose of the woman’s body, WJHL reported.