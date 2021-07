I just finished watching the first season of a great comedy-drama on HBO last night called Hacks. It's about an entitled, young, 25-year-old writer from L.A. who goes to work for a legendary but bitter comedian (played by Jean Smart) who is in need of fresh material for her act. The humor is smart and scathing, and both the lead and supporting characters are clever and well-developed, making for an engaging storyline. I highly recommend it!