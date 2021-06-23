Interior Department will investigate Indigenous boarding schools and identify burial sites
(CNN) — The Department of Interior is launching an initiative to investigate the Native American boarding schools that forced assimilation in the 19th and 20th centuries. “At no time in history have the records or documentation of this policy been compiled or analyzed to determine the full scope of its reaches and effects. We must uncover the truth about the loss of human life, and the lasting consequences of the schools,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Tuesday.madison365.com