Sequim educator seeks better dialog through Speaking Justice

Miriame Cherbib traces her passion for teaching others to find their voice back to her youth — when it seemed she could not use her own. Her father, a political activist for years in their home country of France, had a massive library with thousands of books, where his daughter became obsessed with the French Resistance of World War II. She read and re-read startling numbers, that the vast majority of French people either took and active or inactive role in submitting to the Nazi regime, while a brave few resisted.