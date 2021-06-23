Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clallam County, WA

Whats Happening at the Market: Maximize your food assistance dollars

By Business
Sequim Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sequim Farmers and Artisans Market makes it a top priority to ensure that everyone in the community has access to beautiful, delicious food grown here in Clallam County. Offerings at the market are a celebration of the abundant soils that form the foundation of Sequim. As such, there is simply no better place to stock up on local vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, fresh-cut flowers, baked goods, tea … and even edible plant starts!

www.sequimgazette.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Clallam County, WA
Lifestyle
City
Sequim, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Sequim, WA
Business
Sequim, WA
Lifestyle
County
Clallam County, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Stamps#Community Market#Food System#Food Drink#Fmnp#Wic#Sound Community Bank#Ebt#Market Match#Joy Farm#Nutritious Movement#Ksqm 91 5 Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.