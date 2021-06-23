Whats Happening at the Market: Maximize your food assistance dollars

The Sequim Farmers and Artisans Market makes it a top priority to ensure that everyone in the community has access to beautiful, delicious food grown here in Clallam County. Offerings at the market are a celebration of the abundant soils that form the foundation of Sequim. As such, there is simply no better place to stock up on local vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, fresh-cut flowers, baked goods, tea … and even edible plant starts!