Coronation Street Spoilers: Connor McIntyre Imagines Returning To The Cobble’s As Pat’s Twin Brother

Coronation Street spoilers and updates tease that if Connor McIntyre returned to the soap, he’d want to play Pat Phelan’s hypothetical twin brother, Matt. Viewers may recall that McIntyre joined the soap twice between 2013 and 2018. He left the show when Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) stabbed his character. In an interview with Inside Soap, the actor revealed that he’d love to return to the cobbles but not as Pat, but as a kinder and nicer character Matt, the twin brother of his previous character.