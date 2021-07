A once in a lifetime photo was captured during the recent storms in Delaware County, New York that looks more like a painting. And it was just a stroke of luck. Alex Poole shot the stunning cloud to ground strike on Tuesday, June 29 from his property in East Meredith, New York. "I came home from work and pulled into a new piece of property my wife and I bought to kind of unwind for the day and just old got lucky with my cell phone."