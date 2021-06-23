Baker Mountain: The low peak with a High Peaks-style problem

A short mountain trail and its Saranac Lake trailhead are attracting enough hikers to create the sort of “overuse” debate that surrounds higher-profile Adirondack peaks. Roughly a mile from the village center, the trail at Baker Mountain and the street looping around Moody Pond are among the most accessible — and popular — destinations for those looking for short but scenic excursions. Their allure, for locals and for tourists, has caused residents to raise alarms about parking, road safety, pond pollution and trail erosion.