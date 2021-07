Sister Wives star Janelle Brown lost her father very early on in her life. At the age of three, he passed away, but that doesn’t mean she has no memories of him. Unfortunately, her mom also passed away recently. So, she told her fans about a month ago that she still sorts out her mom’s house. Now she found a photo of her dad, perhaps it was amongst her mom’s effects. Anyway, she actually possesses very few pictures of him, so she shared the photo with TLC fans on Father’s Day.