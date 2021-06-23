Cancel
Negaunee, MI

Bridge to RECOGNITION

Mining Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEGAUNEE — National recognition has again come to Negaunee High School. The NHS bridge building teams have been named the top four teams in the United States following this spring’s national Trac Bridge Virtual Showcase, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students didn’t construct full-sized bridges,...

