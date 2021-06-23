First-time Black gun buyers fuel sales surge in pandemic

Fact-checking the 2020 crime wave. As The Trace has reported, homicides surged nationwide last year, primarily driven by gun violence. In a new piece, The Guardian offers some important context on the state of violence in America as it has again become a hot-button issue for politicians and the media. While the murder rate increased last year, other crimes like robberies, property crimes, and rape all dropped, a trend that continued into the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, the national homicide rate remains close to half of what it was in the 1990s, and the increase last year was clustered in largely Black and brown neighborhoods that had already seen higher rates of gun violence before the pandemic. “Everything we know suggests that the increases in homicide are occurring in the very neighborhoods where homicide has been traditionally concentrated,” said criminologist Richard Rosenfeld. “What we’re not seeing is a spreading-out of homicide.” The reporters on what to know about the crime narrative: Abené Clayton and Lois Beckett told The Trace: “Most of the time, national political figures don’t have much to say about the persistently high rates of gun violence in some American neighborhoods. But now, with evidence that murders increased along with the massive social and economic stresses of last year’s global pandemic, Republicans see a political advantage in raising alarm about ‘crime,’ while Democrats focus on guns. Much of the rhetoric around the increase is obscuring the realities of gun violence and how it impacts communities.”