Richard Wayne Clay, 79, passed away on June 21, 2021, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease. Known to everyone as Wayne, he was born in Jennings in 1941. After graduating from Jennings High School then from the University of Louisiana - Lafayette, Wayne began his business career by managing the first two Burger Kings in the state of Louisiana. Desiring to eventually own his own business, he moved from Baton Rouge to New Iberia to open Iberia Office Supply and worked there until retiring after 53 years.