Another offseason, another attempt by the Arizona Coyotes and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to scour the trade market for a potential fit. The two sides worked together last year to find a new home for him, but to no avail. The veteran defenseman offered only two possible destinations — the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks — that he would waive his no-movement clause for, and neither team made a suitable offer. As a result, Ekman-Larsson played for the ’Yotes again this season. One year later and one year further into his eight-year, $66M contract, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that they will again try to find a suitable trade fit this offseason.