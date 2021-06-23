Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia courts can continue to hold hearings by video

By Associated Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - The state's top judge says Georgia courts can continue to hold proceedings using video and other remote technology adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic for at least another year. In late March 2020, the Georgia Supreme Court issued orders to temporarily clarify and change video conferencing rules...

