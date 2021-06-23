Cancel
Dirty laundry in space? NASA, Tide tackle cleaning challenge

98online.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(From AP) How do astronauts do laundry in space? They don’t. They wear their underwear, gym clothes and everything else until they can’t take the filth and stink anymore, then junk them. NASA wants to change that — if not at the International Space Station, then the moon and Mars — and stop throwing away tons of dirty clothes every year, stuffing them in the trash to burn up in the atmosphere aboard discarded cargo ships. So it’s teamed up with Procter & Gamble Co. to figure out how best to clean astronauts’ clothes in space so they can be reused for months or even years, just like on Earth.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Junk#Mars#Ap#Procter Gamble Co
