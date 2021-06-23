Cancel
Cowen names Under Armour a best idea, says apparel stock can rise more than 50%

By Jesse Pound, @jesserpound
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors should take advantage of recent weakness in Under Armour to add a stock with major upside, according to investment firm Cowen. The apparel stock has shed about 10% in the past three months and is trading near its pre-pandemic levels. Cowen analyst John Kernan reiterated his buy rating on...

