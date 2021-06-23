Cowen names Under Armour a best idea, says apparel stock can rise more than 50%

Under Armour stock (NYSE: UA), a sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel, experienced a marginal growth over the last week (five trading days) to levels of around $19 currently. But will UA’s stock see higher levels over the coming weeks, or is a decline in the stock imminent? According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s historical stock price, returns for UA stock average around -0.3% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 1.0% rise in a week. But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding UA stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test UA stock chances of a rise after a rise. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!