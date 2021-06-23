Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

More than 22,500 people apply to be next ESA astronaut

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1s4J_0acpN6yW00
Tim Peake (PA Archive)

More than 22,500 people have applied to become the European Space Agency’s (ESA) next astronauts.

This includes 1,979 British applicants and 270 applications from Irish candidates.

During ESA’s last call for astronauts in 2008, the number of applicants who provided a medical certificate and finalised their online application form was 8,413.

Between four and six career astronauts will join the ESA workforce as permanent staff members, and there will be a reserve of up to 20 people who will not immediately be hired by the agency but will remain with their current employers until a flight opportunity is identified for them.

In the latest recruitment round, 257 people applied for the newly-established parastronaut vacancy.

It is a long process, but it's probably one of the most exciting jobs everyone can think of, and I'm very thrilled having seen these numbers

Around 5,400 (24%) of all applicants identify as female – compared to a figure of 15.5% in 2008.

The 2021 astronaut selection is the first time ESA has issued a vacancy for an astronaut with a physical disability.

The successful candidate will work with the ESA to determine the adaptations required for such an astronaut to serve as a professional crew member on a future space mission.

Applications were received from all the ESA member and associated member states.

There are six stages to the recruitment and the successful astronaut will be announced in late 2022.

The first of these stages is screening where applications will be assessed on the basis of all documents submitted, the application form and the screening questionnaire completed as part of the application process.

Applications for the parastronaut position will also undergo medical screening.

At the end of each stage, candidates will be told whether they have been successful and are progressing to the next step.

But they will have to be patient, as the entire selection process will take one and a half years.

ESA director general Josef Aschbacher said: “My first reaction is it is: ‘Stunning.’

“This is probably historic – having so many applications, for at the end, a handful of jobs.

“I think this is really showing that the competition is high, but I really wish every single applicant all the best of luck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cv8K_0acpN6yW00
Tim Peake (PA Wire)

“It is a long process, but it’s probably one of the most exciting jobs everyone can think of, and I’m very thrilled having seen these numbers.

“I think it also shows that space is very high on the agenda of young people, it is a dream job – being an astronaut – and this is the best proof of what we have seen.

“So yes, it’s fascinating to see these numbers.”

ESA director of human and robotic exploration, David Parker, said: “It is pleasing to see an increase in the gender distribution of applicants to this astronaut selection, but the numbers also show there is more to be done to achieve gender balance in the space sector.

“Representing all parts of our society is a concern that we take very seriously.

“I’m looking forward to seeing which of these applicants will join our existing astronaut corps and help contribute to that representation both on Earth and in space.”

The ESA is still also using its existing pool of astronauts for missions, and British astronaut Major Tim Peake is expected to make his second flight in around 2024/2025.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Peake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#Astronauts#Esa#Space Exploration#British#Irish#Esa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Tom Curran shines as England bowl Sri Lanka out for 166 in third ODI

Tom Curran took his turn to shine as England’s bowlers completed their domination of Sri Lanka in pursuit of a 3-0 whitewash in the Royal London one-day series. Curran took four for 35 at Bristol, the second best figures of his career, as the lacklustre tourists scraped together 166 all out, their worst effort yet.
TravelPosted by
newschain

Tourism chiefs urge Government to ease restrictions on international travel

Tourism and aviation bosses have called on new Health Secretary Sajid Javid to throw businesses a lifeline by easing travel restrictions. In a letter written by Tim Alderslade, head of trade body Airlines UK, they urged the Cabinet minister to expand the green list of foreign countries to which tourists can travel without having to quarantine on their return.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate says England are ready to make history

Gareth Southgate says England are ready to end their semi-final hoodoo this week by making history and reaching their first final since 1966. Having topped their Euro 2020 group and beaten old foes Germany in the round of 16, the Three Lions increased hope and expectation with Saturday’s thumping 4-0 quarter-final win against Ukraine in Rome.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

This astronaut dance is more than a simple space boogie

It may look like a space-based disco but this mellow astronaut “dance” is actually an important pre-spacewalk procedure. Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency and NASA’s Shane Kimbrough conducted their latest spacewalk aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, June 25, in which they installed the second of six new solar arrays as part of ongoing work to upgrade the station’s power system.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

ESA Astronaut Recruitment Drive Nets 22,000 Applicants

The European Space Agency (ESA) reports that the first recruitment drive for astronauts since 2008 netted 22,000 applications, including an increase in female applicants and the first applications from people with disabilities. The agency put out a call for applicants in February, encouraging more women and people with disabilities to...
Aerospace & DefenseBBC

Big numbers apply to be European astronauts

The European Space Agency says it it "thrilled" by the number of people who have applied to join its astronaut corps. A total of 22,589 individuals filled out the online form - two-and-a-half times the interest level when Esa last ran a competitive process in 2008. There was also a...
Aerospace & DefenseESA Blog Navigator

Media briefing on ESA's astronaut selection

ESA - European Space Agency. Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below. Live Footage. David Parker Josef Aschbacher (ESA) Astronauts Astronauts selection Media Press...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA Offers $45M to Solve Risks for Astronaut Moon Landing Services

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is preparing to establish a regular cadence of trips to the Moon under Artemis. To help the agency fine-tune its approach, NASA will award firm fixed-price, milestone-based contracts of up to $45 million for commercial-led work under a broad agency announcement released Thursday. NASA is...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Watch the European Space Agency test its Mars rover parachute

Despite what you might imagine, the trickiest part of sending a rover to Mars isn’t the journey through space — it’s slowing down and landing once you arrive there. Mars’s thin atmosphere makes slowing using a parachute difficult, which is why Mars missions are typically equipped with very large and high-tech parachutes to help rovers touch down gently on the red planet.
Aerospace & DefenseWXYZ

Delta aims to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer

Delta Airlines says they aim to hire more than 1,000 pilots before next summer as air travel recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, the company announced plans that it would resume hiring midyear, with 75 pilots expected to be onboarded between June and August, CNBC reported. In a...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

SpaceX's Rideshare is making it far easier to launch satellites into orbit. In-Space Missions explains how it's using the program to help customers realise their ambitions.

When you spend millions to build a satellite - each second you wait for its launch carries the weight of years of hard work. Nobody knows that better than Doug Liddle, co-founder and CEO of In-Space Missions, and a nearly 30-year veteran of the space industry. He also led the design of the first Galileo satellite demonstrator, Europe's premier global navigation satellite system.
Aerospace & DefenseScience Focus

Astronauts install a new solar power array on the ISS during a epic six-hour spacewalk

Two astronauts from NASA and the European Space Agency have successfully installed the first of six new solar arrays on the International Space Station (ISS). The mission is the first step in a programme to increase the power generation capacity of the ISS to meet future demands including Artemis – NASA’s planned crewed mission to the Moon, currently scheduled for 2023.
AstronomyBoston Globe

The following asteroid collision is only a test

The sobering message after the terrorist attacks 20 years ago this September and the spread of the deadly coronavirus a year and a half ago is this: Plan for the unexpected. Don’t be a prisoner of your lack of imagination. Well, you now can breathe a $69 million sigh of...