‘Quarantine’ or ‘corn teen’: These are the most Googled misspelled words by state
(From USA Today) You will not believe which words Americans struggle to spell the most amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Quarantine” was the most commonly misspelled word, often spelled as “corn teen,” according to AT&T. The telecommunications giant reviewed the top-searched words users in each state look up when searching “how to spell.” AT&T used Google Trends data from March 24, 2020, to March 24, 2021.www.98online.com