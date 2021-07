If you’re going to submit to an SUV, at least make it a quirky one. This handsome Mazda fits between the CX-3 crossover and CX-5 large SUV, yet it isn’t called the CX-4. What’s in a name, after all? You see, the purpose of the CX-30 is very clear, even if its identity isn’t: to offer all the good qualities of those two cars in a more modern family SUV-sized package. And by and large, it succeeds in that purpose admirably well.