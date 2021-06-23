Ramsey County commissioners open to letting sheriff’s deputies provide security for Minnesota State Fair
Matt McKinney writes in the Star Tribune: "Ramsey County commissioners agreed Tuesday to consider using Ramsey County sheriff's deputies to provide security for the Minnesota State Fair, which finds itself without a police force two months before opening day. The agreement came only after board members aired their disappointment with Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who forced the issue by negotiating last month to take over fair security without first telling the board. Among the board's many questions: Who will be liable if something goes wrong? How will the Sheriff's Office meet its other obligations? And why should Ramsey County alone be responsible for an event with statewide appeal?"