Ramsey County commissioners open to letting sheriff’s deputies provide security for Minnesota State Fair

Libor Jany writes in the Star Tribune: “In many respects, Royce Fields resembled the ideal recruit for the Minneapolis Police Department: Black, college-educated, with an unshakable desire to serve his community. But after making it through rounds of interviews several years ago, the Army veteran tired of waiting to hear back from the department and decided to move on. … With its future hanging in the balance, the MPD is wishing there were more Royce Fields around as it struggles to recruit the next generation of police officers, men and women it hopes will be more problem-solvers than enforcers. … There are plenty of vacancies to fill in Minneapolis. Despite the graduation last month of 19 recruits, the department is still down more than 200 officers — nearly one-quarter of its authorized strength last year of 889.”