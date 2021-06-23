Cancel
The next AirPods: Shorter stems, fitness tracking, and lossless

By Roman Loyola
Macworld
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirPods are popular because they exemplify what Apple is all about: high-quality products with great features that work without fuss. And while you may not think of earbuds and headphones as the types of products that would be updated with new features on a regular basis, Apple does a great job of integrating them into its ecosystem, and new versions bring more functionality. This article keeps track of the most creditable reports of the upcoming AirPods, so keep coming back for the latest news.

How to enable Apple Music Lossless Audio on iPhone

Launched as part of Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote, lossless audio refers to audio up to 48kHz, they are very large files and use much more bandwidth and storage space than standard AAC files. The feature is finally available in Apple Music. You just have to follow a few simple steps in order to access the feature, because even though there are millions of songs available in lossless audio, you have to enable it manually.
Electronicslifewire.com

Apple’s New Lossless Music Offers Only a Subtle Upgrade

I’ve been listening to Apple’s lossless music format for a few weeks, and it offers better sound quality, but the difference isn’t obvious. Apple announced recently that Apple Music subscribers would be able to listen to music with lossless audio. The new feature is available for Apple Music subscribers starting this month at no additional cost. At launch, 20 million songs support lossless quality, and Apple says it will support all songs on ‌Apple Music‌ by the end of the year.
ElectronicsMacdaily News

New third-generation Apple AirPods on track to launch later this year

Apple’s third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are epxected to become available in the second half of this year. Shin Zu Shing, which supplies bearings to Apple for ‌AirPods‌ charging cases is struggling to meet demand and is in the process of hiring more manpower to expand production capacity, Economic Daily News reports. Hartley...
Electronicsithinkdiff.com

Next-generation AirPods Pro will launch in 2022 – Report

Renowned tech analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo reports that AirPods Pro 2 will launch in 2022. In his new investor’s note, he also estimated that the Bluetooth EarPods demand has shrunk in 2021 which is likely to boost next year with the launch of the next-generation AirPod Pro model. Apple is expected...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Next Year, AirPods Shipments to Exceed 100 Million

In his latest investor note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that demand for AirPods is thought to be "lower-than-expected" for the remainder of this year, revising his forecast to 70-75 million, compared to 75-85 million. According to Kuo, the release of the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ next year will boost shipments to more than 100 million.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Beats Studio Buds offset falling AirPods sales ahead of health-tracking upgrade

Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds are helping to offset a recent decline in headphones sales before an “innovative” health-tracking AirPods Pro upgrade arrives next year, according to one reliable analyst. AirPods shipments could fall to just 70-75 million units for 2021, warns TF International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo. But Apple’s total...
ElectronicsMacworld

How to install the watchOS 8 Public Beta

Along with new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Apple is also letting users try out the new watchOS 8 beta on their Apple Watches. Here’s how to get it. Before we begin, a note of caution. Since it’s a beta release software, watchOS 8 will include bugs and issues that could affect performance and battery life. This is especially important to consider with watchOS because there’s currently no way to downgrade back to watchOS 7 like you can with iOS and iPadOS. It’s unlikely that your watch will be rendered useless and most things should work fine, but if there are sny apps and features that you can’t live without, you might want to hold off on installing—or install it on an older watch.
pocketnow.com

Next generation AirPods and Macbooks are coming later this year

We heard a number of rumors saying that the next generation of AirPods and MacBook Pro devices would be released sometime in Q1 or Q2 of 2021, sadly none of them proved to be real and legitimate. According to the Taiwanese website Economic Daily News (via MacRumors), the new Macbooks...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Apple AirPods Pro 2 could release next year, says analyst

Apple could be set to release the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds as early as 2022, according to veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The wireless earbuds would be a follow-up to 2019’s original AirPods Pro. As such, an updated model has been a long time coming. Reported by iMore, Kuo predicted...
Electronicsimore.com

Apple will debut AirPods Pro 2 next year according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says AirPods Pro will get an update next year. Other details aren't clear, but Kuo does expect sales to boom. Apple will launch new AirPods Pro earbuds in 2022 according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note seen by iMore, the analyst says that Apple's earbuds business will be boosted by AirPods Pro sales during the year.
Electronicswccftech.com

2022 iPad Pro Likely to Feature Next-Gen 3nm Chip Technology By TSMC

Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro model next year which will feature a chip based on TSMC's 3nm process. The next-generation processor will offer faster performance and deliver enhanced battery life on the iPad. Apple shifted to its own custom silicon on the iPad. The latest iPad Pro models were introduced back in April of this year at the company's Spring Loaded event. Both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models featured the new M1 chip while only the bigger variant housed a mini-LED panel.
BusinessMacworld

Here’s everything new coming from Apple in July 2021

June was a huge month for Apple. WWDC introduced a whole bunch of big software and services news, but it didn’t deliver the new hardware that was rumored. It appears that July is going to be thin on hardware as well, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a slow month! With the new public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 and new releases throughout Apple’s subscription services, there’s still plenty to anticipate.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

AirPod Pro tips: How to clean AirPods and headphones

Your friends might be too nice to tell you, so I’m going to say it for them: your earbuds are gross. They can obviously accumulate earwax over time, but sweat and dirt can also build up in the silicone tips. This means your case is grimy, too—between housing your earbuds and being tossed around in the bottom of your bag, they can collect a ton of crud. Read on for how to clean AirPods and other headphones.