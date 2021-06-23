The next AirPods: Shorter stems, fitness tracking, and lossless

Along with new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Apple is also letting users try out the new watchOS 8 beta on their Apple Watches. Here’s how to get it. Before we begin, a note of caution. Since it’s a beta release software, watchOS 8 will include bugs and issues that could affect performance and battery life. This is especially important to consider with watchOS because there’s currently no way to downgrade back to watchOS 7 like you can with iOS and iPadOS. It’s unlikely that your watch will be rendered useless and most things should work fine, but if there are sny apps and features that you can’t live without, you might want to hold off on installing—or install it on an older watch.