He's known as one of the happiest, feel-good artists in the industry who only wants to put a smile on people's faces, so it came as a shock to T-Pain's fans when he revealed he fell into a depression because of something Usher said to him. We previously reported on a clip of Netflix's This is Pop where T-Pain detailed a story that allegedly occurred back in 2013 as he was on a flight to the BET Awards. Usher was also among the guests and the singer shared that a flight attendant woke him up to tell him that Usher wanted to speak to him.