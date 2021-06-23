Do you ever feel like you are running from meeting to meeting and activity to activity? At the end of the day, you feel like you spent hours on the proverbial hamster wheel with little to show for your efforts. What’s worse, you had very meaningful meetings, phone calls, and appointments, but you can’t recall all the details. Even your notes are almost cryptic and need to be deciphered by an expert in military code. This seems to have been my life over the last year or so. Last week, I heard about a new tool that I think can help us all, The 10-Minute Timeout.