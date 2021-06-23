Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeborn County, MN

5 things to do this week

By Staff Reports
Albert Lea Tribune
 14 days ago

The Relay for Life fundraiser this year featured luminaria bags available for purchase at local businesses in the city. This week, the bags will be hung in windows downtown and illuminated with purple lights. Bags are available at New to You; the Albert Lea Art Center; Broadway Bike Co.; Whimzy; Between Friends Boutique; Frames R Us; Plymouth Shoes; Angie Eggum Edward Jones; CVB/Chamber/ALEDA/Main Street. The Zion’s Beautiful Feat team will host its own celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church that will include food, prayer, a speaker, a lighting ceremony, a raffle and a luminaria walk. All proceeds will be given to the Freeborn County chapter of Relay for Life. There is also an online silent auction on the Relay for Life of Freeborn County Facebook page.

albertleatribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Freeborn County, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Fitness#Auction#Golf Course#The Albert Lea Art Center#Broadway Bike Co#Whimzy#Plymouth Shoes#Cvb Chamber Aleda#Zion Lutheran Church#Irie Minds#Crossroads Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home, sparking fears of widespread turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a "barbaric act", the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Elsa weakens to tropical storm as it lashes Florida's Gulf Coast

Elsa weakened back into to a tropical storm early Wednesday morning, but it was still threatening to slam Florida's northern Gulf Coast with heavy rain and winds after lashing the Tampa Bay region. Forecasters predicted the storm would come ashore sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and a hurricane warning remained in effect across a stretch of Florida's Gulf coastline.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Shooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, king says

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander on Wednesday condemned the shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries as an attack on democracy that had shocked him deeply, leading tributes to the country's best-known crime reporter. De Vries, the winner of an international Emmy award for his work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy