5 things to do this week

The Relay for Life fundraiser this year featured luminaria bags available for purchase at local businesses in the city. This week, the bags will be hung in windows downtown and illuminated with purple lights. Bags are available at New to You; the Albert Lea Art Center; Broadway Bike Co.; Whimzy; Between Friends Boutique; Frames R Us; Plymouth Shoes; Angie Eggum Edward Jones; CVB/Chamber/ALEDA/Main Street. The Zion’s Beautiful Feat team will host its own celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church that will include food, prayer, a speaker, a lighting ceremony, a raffle and a luminaria walk. All proceeds will be given to the Freeborn County chapter of Relay for Life. There is also an online silent auction on the Relay for Life of Freeborn County Facebook page.