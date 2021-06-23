Philips Momentum 55″ monitor designed for Xbox $1,600

Xbox Design Lab is the Microsoft service that allows you to customize the Xbox controller by choosing from a wide range of colors and customizing every aspect of the joypad, from the upper body to the front buttons, passing through the back buttons and levers. It didn’t take long before the Pokemon community released their imagination to give life to a series of Xbox controllers dedicated to the famous monsters and here on Reddit, the images of the Sylveon, Charizard, Marshtomp, Solgaleo themed joypads make their appearance. Abomasnow, Totodile, Volcarona, Tepig, Galarian Slowpoke, Giratina, Gengar, Galarian Darmanitan, Wurmple, Ivysaur, and Primarina, just to name a few but on Reddit the images posted are really a lot. You can take a cue for your works to be created on the Xbox Design Lab site, the service is also active in Italy and has recently been renewed with new options and with an even simpler and more intuitive editor. Each custom controller costs 69.99 euros while the laser engraving (optional) has a cost of 9.99 euros, excluding shipping costs calculated at checkout. Delivery is expected within 28 days of the order. A great opportunity to color Xbox wireless controllers, do you like Pokemon-themed examples? Let us know in the comments space below.