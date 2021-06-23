Cancel
Philips Momentum 55″ monitor designed for Xbox $1,600

By Julian Horsey
 11 days ago
Philips has this week unveiled a new monitor specifically designed for the Xbox games console in the form of the Philips Momentum Xbox monitor. The new Xbox display has been specifically designed for Xbox validated performance offering gamers 4K resolutions at a minimum 120Hz refresh rate, together with HDR support with DisplayHDR 1000, Variable Refresh Rate for smooth gaming and low latency gaming.

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

