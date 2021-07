I can remember a time when new midsized and full-sized sedans had innovative features that would place them in a better position to win over the masses amid a myriad of competitors. Such a time was decades ago, and now, SUVs in many different size categories are the vehicles that receive the innovation to compete with a wide field of competitors, which have long overshadowed sedans. Vehicles like the new Kia Sorento that I had another chance to test drive are now the go-to vehicles for Americans.