Millions of parents eligible for the monthly child tax credit checks of $300 or $250 per dependent will be getting good news soon. Others won't. Up to 92% of families with children will meet the requirements this year to receive money from the federal expansion of the child tax credit, which includes payments of up to $3,600 per kid between 2021 and 2022. However, nearly 1 in 10 families with children won't make the cut to get an advance payment beginning on July 15, which is a little over a week away. Figuring out whether you're in the group of eligible families is important if you were counting on this tax relief.