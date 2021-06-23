Cancel
Benewah County, ID

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY, JULY 01 * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions Saturday through at least Thursday. Highs in the upper 90s Saturday and triple digits Sunday through Thursday. * WHERE...Eastport, St Maries, Sandpoint, Wallace, Osburn, Nezperce, Craigmont, Bonners Ferry, Kamiah, Kellogg, Rathdrum, Pinehurst, Mullan, Winchester, and Priest River. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Thursday, July 01. * IMPACTS...Several days of triple digit heat and unusually warm overnight temperatures will make it difficult to control the build up of heat in homes without air conditioning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be an historic heat wave. Chances are good that many long standing records will be broken during this upcoming heat wave.

alerts.weather.gov
