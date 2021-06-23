Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Do You Remember The Last CD You Purchased?

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
104.5 KDAT
 12 days ago
Can you remember the last music CD that you purchased? In the year 2021, I can't. Like nearly every other musical format before it, the compact disc is about to officially become a dinosaur. Recording artist Lorde is making news because her new album 'Solar Power' which comes out on August 20th, will NOT be made available on CD. For her, it's a green thing. Lorde claims she doesn't want to create thousands of plastic discs that would just end up in the trash. That may be where most CDs are now anyway!

