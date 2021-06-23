Do You Remember The Last CD You Purchased?
Can you remember the last music CD that you purchased? In the year 2021, I can't. Like nearly every other musical format before it, the compact disc is about to officially become a dinosaur. Recording artist Lorde is making news because her new album 'Solar Power' which comes out on August 20th, will NOT be made available on CD. For her, it's a green thing. Lorde claims she doesn't want to create thousands of plastic discs that would just end up in the trash. That may be where most CDs are now anyway!kdat.com