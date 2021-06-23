Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Pair-correlation ansatz for the ground state of interacting bosons in an arbitrary one-dimensional potential

By Przemysław Kościk, Arkadiusz Kuroś, Adam Pieprzycki, Tomasz Sowiński
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe derive and describe a very accurate variational scheme for the ground state of the system of a few ultra-cold bosons confined in one-dimensional traps of arbitrary shapes. It is based on assumption that all inter-particle correlations have two-body nature. By construction, the proposed ansatz is exact in the noninteracting limit, exactly encodes boundary conditions forced by contact interactions, and gives full control on accuracy in the limit of infinite repulsions. We show its efficiency in a whole range of intermediate interactions for different external potentials. Our results manifest that for generic non-parabolic potentials mutual correlations forced by interactions cannot be captured by distance-dependent functions.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boson#Int#Ansatz#Dimension#Hamiltonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Google
Related
Chemistryarxiv.org

Correlation in catalysts enables arbitrary manipulation of quantum coherence

Quantum resource manipulation may include an ancillary state called catalyst, which aids the transformation while restoring its original form at the end, and characterizing the enhancement enabled by catalysts is essential to reveal the ultimate manipulability of the precious resource quantity of interest. Here, we show that allowing correlation among multiple catalysts can offer arbitrary power in the manipulation of quantum coherence. We prove that any state transformation can be accomplished with an arbitrarily small error by covariant operations with catalysts that may create correlation within them while keeping their marginal states intact. This presents a new type of embezzlement-like phenomenon, in which the resource embezzlement is attributed to the correlation generated among multiple catalysts. We extend our analysis to general resource theories and provide conditions for feasible transformations assisted by catalysts that involve correlation, putting a severe restriction on other quantum resources for showing this anomalous enhancement, as well as characterizing achievable transformations in relation to their asymptotic state transformations. Our results provide not only a general overview of the power of correlation in catalysts but also a step toward the complete characterization of the resource transformability in quantum thermodynamics with correlated catalysts.
Physicsarxiv.org

Evolution of static and dynamical density correlations in a one-dimensional soft-core gas from the Tonks-Girardeau limit to a clustering fluid

Repulsive soft-core atomic systems may undergo clustering if their density is high enough that core overlap is unavoidable. In one-dimensional quantum systems, it has been shown that this instability triggers a transition from a Luttinger liquid to various cluster Luttinger liquids. Here, we focus on the Luttinger liquid regime and theoretically study the evolution of key observables related to density fluctuations, that manifest a striking dependence on density. We tune the interaction so that the low-density regime corresponds to a Tonks-Girardeau gas, and show that as the density is increased the system departs more and more from Tonks-Girardeau behavior, displaying a much larger compressibility as well as rotonic excitations that finally drive the clustering transition. We compare various theoretical approaches, which are accurate in different regimes. Using quantum Monte Carlo methods and analytic continuation as a benchmark, we investigate the regime of validity of the mean-field Bogoliubov and the real-time multiconfiguration time-dependent Hartree-Fock approaches. Part of the behavior that we describe should be observable in ultracold Rydberg-dressed gases, provided that system losses are prevented.
ScienceAPS physics

Correlated Double-Electron Additions at the Edge of a Two-Dimensional Electronic System

We create laterally large and low-disorder GaAs quantum-well-based quantum dots that act as small two-dimensional electron systems. We monitor tunneling of single electrons to the dots by means of capacitance measurements and identify single-electron capacitance peaks in the addition spectrum from occupancies of one up to thousands of electrons. The data show two remarkable phenomena in the Landau level filling factor range.
Physicsarxiv.org

One-particle spectral densities and phase diagrams of one-dimensional proton conductors

The equilibrium states of one-dimensional proton conductors in the systems with hydrogen bonds are investigated. Our extended hard-core boson lattice model includes short-range interactions between hydrogen ions, their transfer along the hydrogen bonds with two-minima local anharmonic potential, as well as their inter-bond hopping, and the modulating field is taken into account. The exact diagonalization method for finite one-dimensional system with periodic boundary conditions is used. The existence of various phases of the system at $T = 0$, depending on the values of short-range interactions between particles and the modulating field strength, is established by analyzing the character of the obtained frequency dependence of one-particle spectral density; the phase diagrams are built.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum critical behavior of ultracold bosons in the two-dimensional Bose-Hubbard lattice

We investigate the temperature-dependent behavior emerging in the vicinity of the superfluid (SF) to Mott insulator (MI) transition of interacting bosons in a two-dimensional optical lattice, described by the Bose-Hubbard model. The equilibrium phase diagram at finite temperatures is computed by means of the cluster mean-field theory (CMF) where the effect of non-local correlations is analyzed systematically by finite-size scaling of the cluster size. The phase diagram exhibits a rich structure including a transition and a crossover of the SF and MI phases respectively to a normal fluid (NF) state at finite temperature. In order to characterize these phases, and the NF transition and crossover scales, we calculate, in addition to the condensate amplitude, the superfluid fraction, sound velocity and compressibility. The phase boundaries obtained by CMF with finite-size scaling agree quantitatively with quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) results as well as with experiments. The von Neumann entanglement entropy of a cluster exhibits critical enhancement near the SF-MI quantum critical point (QCP). We also discuss the behavior of the transition lines near this QCP at the particle-hole symmetric point located at the tip of a Mott lobe as well as away from particle-hole symmetry.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum repeaters based on concatenated bosonic and discrete-variable quantum codes

We propose an architecture of quantum-error-correction-based quantum repeaters that combines techniques used in discrete- and continuous-variable quantum information. Specifically, we propose to encode the transmitted qubits in a concatenated code consisting of two levels. On the first level we use a continuous-variable GKP code encoding the qubit in a single bosonic mode. On the second level we use a small discrete-variable code. Such an architecture has two important features. Firstly, errors on each of the two levels are corrected in repeaters of two different types. This enables for achieving performance needed in practical scenarios with a reduced cost with respect to an architecture for which all repeaters are the same. Secondly, the use of continuous-variable GKP code on the lower level generates additional analog information which enhances the error-correcting capabilities of the second-level code such that long-distance communication becomes possible with encodings consisting of only four or seven optical modes.
PhysicsAPS physics

Electronic correlations in the normal state of the kagome superconductor KV3Sb5

Recently, intensive studies have revealed fascinating physics, such as charge density wave and superconducting states, in the newly synthesized kagome-lattice materials. . Despite the rapid progress, fundamental aspects such as the magnetic properties and electronic correlations in these materials have not been clearly understood yet. Here, based on density functional theory plus single-site dynamical mean-field theory calculations, we investigate the correlated electronic structure and magnetic properties of the.
Physicsarxiv.org

Dark solitons in a trapped gas of long-range interacting bosons

We consider the interplay of repulsive short-range and long-range interactions in the dynamics of dark solitons, as prototypical coherent nonlinear excitations in a trapped quasi-1D Bose gas. Upon examining the form of the ground state, both the existence of the solitary waves and their stability properties are explored and corroborated by direct numerical simulations. We find that single- and multiple-dark-soliton states can exist and are generically robust in the presence of long-range interactions. We analyze the modes of vibration of such excitations and find that their respective frequencies are significantly upshifted as the strength of the long-range interactions is increased. Indeed, we find that a prefactor of the long-range interactions considered comparable to the trap strength may upshift the dark soliton oscillation frequency by {\it an order of magnitude}, in comparison to the well established one of $\Omega/\sqrt{2}$ in a trap of frequency $\Omega$.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
PhysicsScience Now

Discovery of a Cooper-pair density wave state in a transition-metal dichalcogenide

You are currently viewing the abstract. Pair density wave (PDW) states are defined by a spatially modulating superconductive order parameter. To search for such states in transition-metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), we used high-speed atomic-resolution scanned Josephson-tunneling microscopy. We detected a PDW state whose electron-pair density and energy gap modulate spatially at the wave vectors of the preexisting charge density wave (CDW) state. The PDW couples linearly to both the s-wave superconductor and the CDW and exhibits commensurate domains with discommensuration phase slips at the boundaries, conforming those of the lattice-locked commensurate CDW. Nevertheless, we found a global δΦ≅±2π/3 phase difference between the PDW and CDW states, possibly owing to the Cooper-pair wave function orbital content. Our findings presage pervasive PDW physics in the many other TMDs that sustain both CDW and superconducting states.
MathematicsScience Now

Two-dimensional ferroelectricity by design

You are currently viewing the summary. The discovery of ferroelectricity marks its 100th anniversary this year (1), and this phenomenon continues to enrich our understanding of many fields of physics and material science, as well as creating subfields on its own. All of the ferroelectrics discovered have been limited to those exhibiting a polar space group of the bulk crystal that supports two or more topologically equivalent variants with different orientations of electric polarization. On pages 1458 and 1462 of this issue, Yasuda et al. (2) and Vizner Stern et al. (3), respectively, show that ferroelectricity can be engineered by artificially stacking a nonpolar in bulk, two-dimensional (2D) material, boron nitride (BN). A relatively weak van der Waals (vdW) coupling between the adjacent BN monolayers allows their parallel alignment in a metastable non-centrosymmetric coordination supporting 2D ferroelectricity with an out-of-plane electric polarization. These findings open opportunities to design 2D ferroelectrics out of parent nonpolar compounds.
PhysicsAPS physics

Coexistence of Surface Superconducting and Three-Dimensional Topological Dirac States in Semimetal KZnBi

We report the discovery of a new three-dimensional (3D) topological Dirac semimetal (TDS) material KZnBi, coexisting with a naturally formed superconducting state on the surface under ambient pressure. Using photoemission spectroscopy together with first-principles calculations, a 3D Dirac state with linear band dispersion is identified. The characteristic features of massless Dirac fermions are also confirmed by magnetotransport measurements, exhibiting an extremely small cyclotron mass of.
Physicsarxiv.org

From Amplitudes to Contact Cosmological Correlators

Our understanding of quantum correlators in cosmological spacetimes, including those that we can observe in cosmological surveys, has improved qualitatively in the past few years. Now we know many constraints that these objects must satisfy as consequences of general physical principles, such as symmetries, unitarity and locality. Using this new understanding, we derive the most general scalar four-point correlator, i.e., the trispectrum, to all orders in derivatives for manifestly local contact interactions. To obtain this result we use techniques from commutative algebra to write down all possible scalar four-particle amplitudes without assuming invariance under Lorentz boosts. We then input these amplitudes into a contact reconstruction formula that generates a contact cosmological correlator in de Sitter spacetime from a contact scalar or graviton amplitude. We also show how the same procedure can be used to derive higher-point contact cosmological correlators. Our results further extend the reach of the boostless cosmological bootstrap and build a new connection between flat and curved spacetime physics.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Circuit-Depth Reduction of Unitary-Coupled-Cluster Ansatz by Energy Sorting

Quantum computation represents a revolutionary means for solving problems in quantum chemistry. However, due to the limited coherence time and relatively low gate fidelity in the current noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices, realization of quantum algorithms for large chemical systems remains a major challenge. In this work, we demonstrate how the circuit depth of the unitary coupled cluster ansatz in the algorithm of variational quantum eigensolver can be significantly reduced by an energy-sorting strategy. Specifically, subsets of excitation operators are pre-screened from the unitary coupled-cluster singles and doubles (UCCSD) operator pool according to its contribution to the total energy. The procedure is then iteratively repeated until the convergence of the final energy to within the chemical accuracy. For demonstration, this method has been sucessfully applied to systems of molecules and periodic hydrogen chain. Particularly, a reduction up to 14 times in the number of operators is observed while retaining the accuracy of the origin UCCSD operator pools. This method can be widely extended to other variational ansatz other than UCC.
ChemistryAPS physics

One-Dimensional Edge Contacts to Two-Dimensional Transition-Metal Dichalcogenides: Uncovering the Role of Schottky-Barrier Anisotropy in Charge Transport across MoS2/Metal Interfaces

This paper is a contribution to the joint Physical Review Applied and Physical Review Materials collection titled Two-Dimensional Materials and Devices. One-dimensional (1D) edge contacts to two-dimensional (2D) transition-metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), which offer unique features in the design of electronic devices, have recently gained attention. However, the physics of the Schottky barrier of the edge contacts and how exactly it differs from conventional top contacts is not well known. This paper presents a comprehensive ab initio density-functional-theory nonequilibrium green's function study of the electrical properties of edge contacts to 2D.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Types of Correlation Coefficients

Different Kinds of Correlation Coefficients in a Deeper Look. In an existing dataset, it is highly crucial to be able to distinguish the appropriate type of correlation coefficient to decide whether to keep the variable in our dataset or not in the upcoming analyses and modeling steps. In the data, the features may have an increasing (positive) or decreasing (negative) relationship between them as depicted below.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum speed of evolution in a Markovian bosonic environment

We present explicit evaluations of quantum speed limit times pertinent to the Markovian dynamics of an open continuous-variable system. Specifically, we consider the standard setting of a cavity mode of the quantum radiation field weakly coupled to a thermal bosonic reservoir. The evolution of the field state is ruled by the quantum optical master equation, which is known to have an exact analytic solution. Starting from a pure input state, we employ two indicators of how different the initial and evolved states are, namely, the fidelity of evolution and the Hilbert-Schmidt distance of evolution. The former was introduced by del Campo {\em et al.} who derived a time-independent speed limit for the evolution of a Markovian open system. We evaluate it for this field-reservoir setting, with an arbitrary input pure state of the field mode. The resultant formula is then specialized to the coherent and Fock states. On the other hand, we exploit an alternative approach that employs both indicators of evolution mentioned above. Their rates of change have the same upper bound, and consequently provide a unique time-dependent quantum speed limit. It turns out that the associate quantum speed limit time built with the Hilbert-Schmidt metric is tighter than the fidelity-based one. As apposite applications, we investigate the damping of the coherent and Fock states by using the characteristic functions of the corresponding evolved states. General expressions of both the fidelity and the Hilbert-Schmidt distance of evolution are obtained and analyzed for these two classes of input states. In the case of a coherent state, we derive accurate formulas for their common speed limit and the pair of associate limit times.
Physicsarxiv.org

Interplay between singlet and triplet pairings in multi-band two-dimensional oxide superconductors

We theoretically study the superconducting properties of multi-band two-dimensional transition metal oxide superconductors by analyzing not only the role played by conventional singlet pairings, but also by the triplet order parameters, favored by the spin-orbit couplings present in these materials. In particular, we focus on the two-dimensional electron gas at the (001) interface between LaAlO3 and SrTiO3 band insulators where the low electron densities and the sizeable spin-orbit couplings affect the superconducting features. Our theoretical study is based on an extended superconducting mean-field analysis of the typical multi-band tight-binding Hamiltonian, as well as on a parallel analysis of the effective electronic bands in the low-momentum limit, including static on-site and inter-site intra-band attractive potentials under applied magnetic fields. The presence of triplet pairings is able to strongly reduce the singlet order parameters which, as a result, are no longer a monotonic function of the charge density. The interplay between the singlet and the triplet pairings affects the dispersion of quasi-particle excitations in the Brillouin zone and also induces anisotropy in the superconducting behavior under the action of an in-plane and of an out-of-plane magnetic fields. Finally, non-trivial topological superconducting states become stable as a function of the charge density, as well as of the magnitude and of the orientation of the magnetic field. In addition to the chiral, time-reversal breaking, topological superconducting phase, favored by the linear Rashba couplings and by the on-site attractive potentials in the presence of an out-of-plane magnetic field, we find that a time-reversal invariant topological helical superconducting phase is promoted by not-linear spin-orbit couplings and by the inter-site attractive interactions in the absence of magnetic field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy