The recent Letter to the Editor called “Let Congressman Webster know how you feel about climate change” is pure climate alarmism. The very first statement is a blatant lie regarding earth’s past temperature history. The misleading statement follows … “There is general agreement in the scientific and governmental communities that the earth has warmed to a point higher than in any period in history…” However, the climate record clearly shows that earth’s primates developed when the earth was 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than today — and the earth was ice free. Carbon dating shows that the Roman Warm Period was warmer than today; and as the glaciers melt, new evidence continually comes to light indicating that the Medieval Warm Period was also warmer than today.