Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: The Seeds of Dreams

Sylvester Stallone was one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood in 1984, fresh from the success of First Blood, the first of his Rambo films. Dolly Parton, meanwhile, was not only one of music's biggest crossover superstars, but she had also starred in the movies 9 to 5 and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, two back-to-back financial successes. Pairing the two for the comedy Rhinestone, which was released 37 years ago today (June 22, 1984), must have seemed like a no-brainer.