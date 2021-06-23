Cancel
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: The Seeds of Dreams

Posted by 
Country Thang Daily
Country Thang Daily
 12 days ago
Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has been delivering books – free of charge – to kids from birth until they reach five years of age. The Imagination Library started with an ideation of fostering love of reading, and through the years, it has grown into a full-fledged community. With Dolly Parton at the helm as the “Chief Inspiration Officer,” an amazing core team of 15, and a vast and growing network of partners and thousands of volunteers, the program has already gifted over 159 million free books as of May 2021.

Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

