Swiss GP, 4 June 1950 | ‘Nino’ Farina | Alfa Romeo 158

When A.L.F.A. was established on June 24th, 1910, its cars were red. A few years earlier, Italy had been assigned this color for its racing cars. Since then, red has become an integral part of Alfa Romeo’s DNA. And today, on the brand’s 111th anniversary, the Museum will ideally be tinged with red, to welcome in the many enthusiasts coming to Arese to celebrate, as they do every year. Red, the parade of private individuals’ Alfa Romeos, which opened the 4-day event at 10 am today, due to continue until June 27th. Red, the dress code for the visitors and the masks distributed free of charge at the entrance, to safeguard us all at these big days. Red, the special temporary exhibition at the Museum. Until Sunday, it will recount the infinite nuances and interpretations of this color, displaying models from various eras and with various features in an evocative roundup: from cars painted by hand on the track to the paintwork technologies of recent years, from the orange hues of Italian red to the darker Proteo red, of course as well as Alfa Red, known by its code, AR 501.