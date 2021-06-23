Maryland Online Gambling Bill Passed

Except for the Maryland sports betting bill that was passed on May 18, 2021, there has been no other law passed by Maryland. Currently, there are no state-based or US-based online gambling options for Marylanders, but that could change in the future.

Maryland has lurched back and forth between legislation and prohibition in its history of gambling, but it seems like the state is moving with time and starting generally loosening up gambling restrictions.

Generally, lawmakers are not blind, they realize how much potential revenue has been lost to neighboring states. And even though the bill for legalizing sports betting passed easily, online gambling is a different situation.

Online poker sites and online casinos are illegal in Maryland, and it seems like there is no chance for gambling expansion anytime soon.

Three main types of gambling allowed in Maryland are:

State lottery Charitable gambling Pari-mutuel betting

On the bright side, nothing stops Maryland residents from gambling online on offshore sites. Unlike many other states with precise definitions of gambling laws, Maryland has a very broad definition of gambling.

Finally, a guide to online gambling in Maryland with the whole history of gambling in this state, as well as all the gambling laws and upcoming expected changes and regulations, can be found here .

Safety Guide to Online Gambling in Maryland

With the rapid growth of the online gambling industry in the last few years, the risk of cybercrime grew too. Whether you are online shopping, online dating , or online gambling, there’s always a chance of being scammed or hacked by cybercriminals lurking in the shadows of screens.

The first and most crucial step to having a safe online gambling experience is to only gamble at licensed casinos. Any legitimate online casino has a proper and valid license displayed at the bottom of the homepage.

Next, you should check if the online casino has been around for a long time. If so, they should have a strong history of taking care of players. And one of the best and easiest ways to find if an online gambling site is legit is to read the previous customers’ reviews.

Finally, before signing up for an online casino site, you should contact the support department a few times. In this way, you can test them to see how long it takes them to respond and how well they handle your requests. It’s always good to know that when something goes south, you have the help you need.

The Steps for Placing a Bet on Sports in Maryland

While it’s certain that placing a bet on a land-based casino has its own unique appeal and perks, the truth is that online casinos offer convenience and availability that are gold-worthy to players.

By now, you probably know that the Maryland sports betting bill passed in May of 2021. However, many gambler enthusiasts are eager to place a bet on sport sooner rather than later.

Luckily, you can do that on offshore sites, and as long as you gamble on a verified online casino and update your phone frequently, you will have a carefree experience. This way, Marylanders will be ready when the industry finally launches.

Three basic steps for placing a bet online on sports in Maryland are:

Downloading the desired sportsbook Registration Funding your account

Reasonably, the first and most easy step in placing a bet online is downloading the sportsbook of your desire to your mobile phone. You just go to Google Play or App Store and type in the name of the app.

Next, you will need to complete the registration process. For this step, you will need to provide your personal data like name, surname, social security number, address, and more.

Finally, you’ll need to fund your account through various deposit methods. Once you finish all mentioned steps, you will be able to place a bet.

Glimpse into the Future of Online Gambling

There are a lot of speculations about what the online gambling industry will look like in the future. Some are realistic, and some sound far-fetched, but one inevitable thing is change , and time will tell whether it is for better or worse.

If there’s one thing that can be said with certainty, it’s that mobile gambling will grow exponentially in the near future. Believe it or not, mobile gambling isn’t maximized to its full potential just yet. Next, it is expected that in-play betting, a.k.a live betting, will grow in the future, as well as esports betting.

Esports gambling grossed over US$14 billion in 2020, and if you consider that the fanbase of esports leagues is much smaller than the professional sports leagues, that’s pretty mind blowing.

Finally, it is believed that crypto gambling will rise as well. The mission is to give crypto gamblers an easy way of playing with their bitcoins and other altcoins. Cryptocurrencies make the process smoother with quicker withdrawal and deposit.

