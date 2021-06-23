Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meditation

OPUS SoundBed Uses Vibrations and Audio for Emotional Fitness at Home

By Happy Jasta
homecrux.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPUS has launched SoundBed, an emotional fitness platform that combines self-care practices with modern technology to let users achieve greater emotional fitness conveniently at home. It uses vibroacoustic technology to deliver low-frequency vibrations throughout the body that quickly releases stress and provides relaxation and receptivity. Designed by fuseproject founder, Yves...

www.homecrux.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Vibrations#Hexagonal#Fuseproject#Soundhealing#The Opus Soundbed#Pressrelease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meditation
Related
ElectronicsTechHive

Andover Audio SpinSub review: Deeply satisfying vinyl listening thanks to deep, vibration-free bass

Turntables, and the vinyl records we play on them, are extremely sensitive to vibration. A delicately balanced tonearm with a tiny needle glides inside a fine spiral groove precisely cut into a vinyl platter to reproduce sound that must be amplified twice: First by a phono preamp (to bring the signal to line level) and then by an amplifier or self-powered speakers. Any vibration transferred to the turntable can degrade this process or even cause the tonearm to skip.
Electronicscepro.com

How Stealth Acoustics Enables No-Compromise ‘Invisible’ Home Theater Audio Installs

For demanding audiophile customers who seek impeccable audio performance yet desire the aesthetic benefits that only true invisibility can offer, Stealth Acoustics’ eighth-generation LineaResponseX (LRX) Series invisible speakers offer the best-of-both-worlds solution. Enhanced driver sets, mechanically tuned diaphragms, and FidelityGlass Advanced lamination processes help the LRX models deliver best-in-class performance...
Retailgearhungry.com

The Sound of Self-Healing: Opus SoundBed on Preorder

GearHungry may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Have you ever wished your bed would categorically make you happy? Instead of waking up on the wrong side, or even the right side, and then just feeling miserable and pissed off anyway, you can preorder the Opus SoundBed.
Computersarxiv.org

Audio-visual Attentive Fusion for Continuous Emotion Recognition

We propose an audio-visual spatial-temporal deep neural network with: (1) a visual block containing a pretrained 2D-CNN followed by a temporal convolutional network (TCN); (2) an aural block containing several parallel TCNs; and (3) a leader-follower attentive fusion block combining the audio-visual information. The TCN with large history coverage enables our model to exploit spatial-temporal information within a much larger window length (i.e., 300) than that from the baseline and state-of-the-art methods (i.e., 36 or 48). The fusion block emphasizes the visual modality while exploits the noisy aural modality using the inter-modality attention mechanism. To make full use of the data and alleviate over-fitting, cross-validation is carried out on the training and validation set. The concordance correlation coefficient (CCC) centering is used to merge the results from each fold. On the development set, the achieved CCC is 0.410 for valence and 0.661 for arousal, which significantly outperforms the baseline method with the corresponding CCC of 0.210 and 0.230 for valence and arousal, respectively. The code is available at this https URL.
ElectronicsDesign Week

Layer’s smart assistant Capsula Mini is designed to express sadness and joy

Benjamin Hubert’s design studio has collaborated with a Russian internet company on Capsula Mini, a smart assistant with a personality. London-based design studio Layer has revealed a smart assistant, designed for Russian internet company Mail.ru. The doughnut-shaped device is the physical embodiment of the tech company’s voice assistant, Marusya, and...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Prime Day is a great time to build an Amazon Echo-powered whole-home audio system

See our main Prime Day coverage here for PopSci and PopPhoto. Cruise the feature list for Amazon’s Echo and Echo Dot speakers and you’ll find an enormous list of capabilities. They can control a smart home, help your kids cheat on their math homework with help from Alexa, and even act as a speakerphone if you want to conduct business while whipping up a quick batch of duck a l’orange. The Echo devices have an underrated ability, however, that allows you to setup a whole-home audio system for an extremely cheap price.
ElectronicsEngadget

Simplify your home audio with a $300 Yamaha soundbar and subwoofer

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. For movies, games and any other audio-visual media, the sound is what brings the entire theatrical experience together, so you shouldn’t neglect it in your setup. But while surround sound can deliver a more immersive experience, it requires space, equipment and a potentially complicated installation.
Softwarearxiv.org

A Generative Model for Raw Audio Using Transformer Architectures

This paper proposes a novel way of doing audio synthesis at the waveform level using Transformer architectures. We propose a deep neural network for generating waveforms, similar to wavenet \cite{oord2016wavenet}. This is fully probabilistic, auto-regressive, and causal, i.e. each sample generated depends only on the previously observed samples. Our approach outperforms a widely used wavenet architecture by up to 9\% on a similar dataset for predicting the next step. Using the attention mechanism, we enable the architecture to learn which audio samples are important for the prediction of the future sample. We show how causal transformer generative models can be used for raw waveform synthesis. We also show that this performance can be improved by another 2\% by conditioning samples over a wider context. The flexibility of the current model to synthesize audio from latent representations suggests a large number of potential applications. The novel approach of using generative transformer architectures for raw audio synthesis is, however, still far away from generating any meaningful music, without using latent codes/meta-data to aid the generation process.
Electronicscepro.com

Bluesound: Using Wireless Audio in Home Theater Applications with BluOS

When an integrator is designing a home theater space for clients, using wireless audio is probably not a common thought. But advances in audio quality and the flexibility from a wireless ecosystem like Lenbrook America’s Bluesound BluOS platform can open up a broad range of possibilities for installers. “Wireless isn’t...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

7 best soundbars for cinematic TV audio in your home

Chances are your TV won’t have audio that matches the sound from your hi-fi. This is where a soundbar comes in. A flatscreen looks great because it’s so thin, but that’s also exactly what prevents it from sounding as meaty and powerful as a regular speaker.So, a wide speaker like a soundbar can spread the audio wider, and make it sound strong because of multiple woofers and tweeters inside, angled to the best effect.Some soundbars are even designed with features such as Dolby Atmos which bounce some of the audio off the ceiling, giving a more powerful surround-sound effect (though...
RetailCNET

Best Prime Day 2021 soundbar, speaker and home audio deals

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day 2021 brings sales on plenty of entertainment gear, including streaming devices and televisions. If you're looking for something that can take the audio performance of these devices to the next level, you're going to need something better than a TV speaker. A soundbar or surround sound system can bring theater-like performance to your home for as little as $140.
Cell Phonesbestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Home Fitness App Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Home Fitness App market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Home Fitness App Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Home Fitness App...

Comments / 0

Community Policy