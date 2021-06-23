Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

RISC-V breaks into the mainstream to go toe-to-toe with Arm

By Mayank Sharma
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chip designer SiFive has unveiled its new SiFive Performance line of chips based on the open source RISC-V architecture, capable of running 64-bit operating systems like Linux. Of the two new processor cores, dubbed SiFive Performance P270 and SiFive Performance P550, the latter is hailed as the highest-performance RISC-V processor...

www.techradar.com
Community Policy
TechRadar

TechRadar

10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risc V#Linux#Design#Arm Cortex A75#Arm#P550#Cto#Sifive U84#The Sifive Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
Related
Computersdesign-reuse.com

SiFive Performance P550 Core Sets New Standard as Highest Performance RISC-V Processor IP

New SiFive Performance Family of application processors offers best in class performance, area, and efficiency for a wide variety of markets. “SiFive Performance is a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver a complete, scalable portfolio of RISC-V cores to customers in all markets who are at the vanguard of SOC design and are dissatisfied with the status quo,” said Dr. Yunsup Lee, Co-Founder and CTO of SiFive. “These two new products cover new performance points and a wide range of application areas, from efficient vector processors that easily displace yesterday’s SIMD architectures, to the bleeding edge that the P550 represents. SiFive is proud to set the standard for RISC-V processing and is ready to deliver these products to customers today.”
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Intel to offer RISC-V core in 7nm foundry

Intel is to offer a new RISC-V core from SiFive, the 64bit P550, to mutual customers using its 7nm foundry process. SiFive has launched a new 'Performance' family of RiSC-V processor cores, with Intel offering one for evaluation on its 7nm foundry process. Reports say Intel is considering buying SiFive.
ComputersBusiness Insider

StarFive Adopts Valtrix STING for Verification of Next-generation RISC-V Processors

BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Valtrix Systems, provider of design verification products for building functionally correct CPU and system-on-chip implementations, announced today that StarFive, a leading provider of RISC-V processors, platforms and solutions in China, has licensed STING for verification of the next generation of RISC-V processors. STING,...
Computersdesign-reuse.com

SEGGER and Codasip Announce Cooperation on RISC-V

SEGGER’s J-Link debug probe supports RISC-V debug on Codasip’s processor cores. Furthermore, J-Link, using the Open Flashloader concept, allows programming of flash memories connected to devices using Codasip RISC-V cores, while Embedded Studio’s Linker and Runtime Libraries are perfect for minimizing code size. “Having SEGGER’s J-Link and Embedded Studio fully...
ComputersLiliputing

SiFive Performance P550 is the most powerful RISC-V processor to date

Chip designer SiFive has unveiled two new processor cores featuring RISC-V architecture, including the new SiFive Performance P270 and SiFive Performance P550 processor. The company says the latter is the highest-performance RISC-V processor to date. It’s also the first RISC-V processor core that Intel plans to incorporate into an upcoming chip.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Horse Creek”: Intel manufactures RISC-V processors with 7 nanometer technology

The partnership between Intel and SiFive is taking shape. The companies have jointly announced the platform called “Horse Creek”, from which RISC-V processors will emerge from 2022. Intel takes over the production with 7-nanometer technology and provides additional function blocks, such as memory controllers and PCIe ports; SiFive contributes licensable CPU cores. Chip developers can build these components into their systems-on-chip.
Computersanandtech.com

Intel to Create RISC-V Development Platform with SiFive P550 Cores on 7nm in 2022

As part of SiFive’s announcements today, along with enabling SiFive IP on Intel’s Foundry Service offerings, Intel will be creating its own RISC-V development platform using its 7nm process technology. This platform, called Horse Creek, will feature several of SiFive’s new Performance P550 cores also being announced today, and will be paired with Intel’s DDR and PCIe IP technology.
Computersadafruit.com

NEORV32: a customizable RISC-V SoC #RISCV #FPGA

The NEORV32 Processor is a customizable microcontroller-like system on chip (SoC) that is based on the RISC-V NEORV32 CPU. The project is intended as auxiliary processor in larger SoC designs or as ready-to-go stand-alone custom / customizable microcontroller. When I started to dive into the emerging RISC-V ecosystem I felt...
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

SiFive’s highest performance Risc-V IP

SiFive has announced its highest performance implementation of a Risc-V core yet. Called the Performance P550, the intellectual property is said to deliver a SPECInt 2006 score of 8.65/GHz, “making it the highest performance Risc-V processor available today, and comparable to existing proprietary solutions in the application processor space” according to the company.
ComputersArs Technica

SiFive’s brand-new P550 is one of the world’s fastest RISC-V CPUs

Today, RISC-V CPU design company SiFive launched a new processor family with two core designs: P270 (a Linux-capable CPU with full support for RISC-V's vector extension 1.0 release candidate) and P550 (the highest-performing RISC-V CPU to date). A quick RISC-V overview. For those not immediately familiar with RISC-V, it is...
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Canonical Gives RISC-V a HiFive

Canonical have announced that its Ubuntu operating system now supports two RISC-V boards from SiFive, the HiFive Unleashed and HiFive Unmatched. SiFive might sound familiar. That’s because Intel has reportedly offered to acquire the company for $2 billion, said it will make SiFive’s chips, and revealed plans to incorporate the new SiFive P550 processors into its 7nm Horse Creek platforms.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

SiFive Collaborates with Imperas on Models of SiFive's RISC-V Core IP Portfolio

SiFive qualifies models that are based on Imperas proprietary simulation technology—now available for SoC architecture exploration and early software development. The key requirements for processor simulation models are accuracy, performance, and usability. The Imperas models for SiFive processor IP are an Instruction Accurate (IA) programmer’s view representation of the full functionality of the core IP, including user, privileged, system, and debug modes, plus the configuration options for the RISC-V vector extensions and custom instructions. The Imperas models deliver simulation performance of 100s to 1,000s of MIPS on a modestly configured host PC; as an example, the virtual platform model of the SiFive Freedom U540 SoC with five SiFive CPU cores boots SMP Linux in under 10 seconds. The full usability of the Imperas models is coupled with the Imperas debug and analysis tools that support multicore design tasks, including OS porting and abstractions for application development. In addition, the Imperas simulator with proprietary code-morphing simulation technology can be integrated within other standard EDA environments such as SystemC, SystemVerilog, and well-known simulation/emulation tools from Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys plus the cloud-based offering from Metrics Technologies.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

IAR Systems adds support for AndeStar V5 Risc-V

IAR Systems has added support for AndeStar V5 Risc-V Performance Extension to Embedded Workbench for Risc-V. The toolchain supports all 32bit Andes V5 Risc-V cores, including N22, N25F, D25F, A25, A27, N45, D45 and A45. Risc-V Packed SIMD/DSP extension specification (RVP draft) and the corresponding intrinsic functions as well as Andes DSP libraries are supported.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Intel to make a custom SiFive-based RISC-V CPU, will be fabricated on a 7 nm node in a first step towards competing directly with Arm-based chips

Intel has taken its first steps towards directly taking on Arm-based chips through a new partnership with potential acquisition target SiFive. The hook-up will see Intel license SiFive’s chip architecture and fabricate a custom SoC expected in 2022. Things haven’t been going especially well for Intel in the past few...
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

SiFive approves Imperas Risc-V simulation models

Risc-V intellectual property creator SiFive has qualified models for its core portfolio from Oxford-based Imperas Software – as well as signing a distribution deal with Valtrix. Imperas’ models for SiFive processor IP are an instruction accurate programmer’s representation with full functionality including user, privileged, system and debug modes, plus configuration...
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

RiVer Core: A RISC-V Core Verification Framework

InCore and Tessolve announce the availability of our open source RISC-V Core Verification tool - RiVer Core. RiVer Core is a python based extensible and scalable framework aimed at providing a central control point for all major aspects of a RISC-V processor verification flow. The tool is fully open source under the permissive BSD-3 Clause License.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

You can now run Ubuntu Server on RISC-V

Canonical has announced that its Ubuntu Server operating system now supports two RISC-V boards from SiFive, the HiFive Unleashed and HiFive Unmatched. The announcement is significant as SiFive is gearing up the RISC-V platform to take on Arm. With SiFive being courted by the likes of Intel, it wouldn’t be a surprise if RISC-V soon starts to pitch itself as a viable alternative to Arm, not just for powering embedded and IoT devices, but also for certain types of cost-effective and power-efficient small business servers.
Businessmspoweruser.com

Qualcomm says its new acquisition will help it catch up to the Apple M1

Qualcomm recently acquired Nuvia, a small startup founded by 3 former Apple engineers, who the company hopes will help it catch up to Apple’s M1 chip and offer a viable processor to power laptops and desktops. The engineers worked on Apple’s A-series chipsets and they are now, at Qualcomm, focussed...