Dominique Maria Bonessi is WAMU’s Maryland Reporter. She was previously the city hall reporter for WYPR, the NPR member station in Baltimore, where she focused on city politics, police and residents’ concerns. After graduating from the George Washington University in 2015, Dominique became a freelancer with the support of a grant from the International Center for Journalists to cover the lack of mental health and educational resources for refugees and their families in Istanbul, Turkey. She is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Levantine Arabic. Dominique is currently completing a Master’s in International Relations at American University.