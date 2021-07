Every Fourth of July I get excited to see a parade and wave an American flag. Then I start to hesitate. I hesitate because The United States of America did not exist on July 4, 1776. It was 13 colonies who had some loud citizens who were mad at the British Empire and said they wanted to be independent. They ratified the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The British laughed and I am sure were very annoyed that they had to fight a war against a bunch of “weak” farmers. For over seven years that war raged on. The Revolutionary War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Paris on September 3, 1783. That is when the United States of America became a country.