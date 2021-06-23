Orange County Mayor withdraws proposal on protests in neighborhoods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Commissioners are still waiting to vote on a proposal to limit where people can protest in residential neighborhoods. The proposed ordinance would keep people from picketing on public property within 150 feet of a person's home. It was proposed by Orange County Sheriff John Mina earlier this month. It comes after protests last year outside the Windermere home of Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.www.fox35orlando.com