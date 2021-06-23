Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Make Prayers to the Sky

By Craig Childs
lastwordonnothing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last week I traveled from town to town in southwest Colorado giving stage performances at night, telling stories about being here at the height of summer, tales of drought and wildfires and raging thunderstorms. The moon and stars passed over our open-air venues. I gave the show some science and some mysticism, in my mind two sides of the same coin. I had a poet come out to read her version of a rain prayer, and she wore a flowing dress, her palms held to the sky. A crown of flowers in her hair was illuminated with tiny wire lights to get the attention of the clouds.

www.lastwordonnothing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make It Rain#To The Sky#Drought#Flowers#Lewis At Zuni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Place and direction of prayers

In our nation of freedom of speech and press, much advertising is comparing one product to another of the same kind. “Evidence” is presented to show the superiority of their product. We will use this freedom of press and religion to compare Christianity and Islam, i.e., Jesus and Mohammed. Our evidence will be the Bible and Qur’an.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Giving attention to prayer

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. Who or what are we giving our attention to? Granted, there are many things that need our attention; but to what degree and how much is the question. Some things need our attention more than others. How can we know the difference?
Religionguideposts.org

Prayers for a Stranger

I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people. 1 Timothy 2:1 (NIV) When my husband Jeff and I saw the SOLD sign on the house across the street, we cheered! We’d missed the large, lively family who’d moved away, and we were anxious to meet our new neighbors. When newlyweds Tim and Virginia, along with their big friendly dog, moved in, we couldn’t wait to get to know them. I took them a tin of my chocolate chip cookies to welcome them to the neighborhood.
Camp County, TXKTRE

Power of Prayer: PREP home

Power of Prayer: Healing Hearts and Minds Program at St. Gregory Cathedral School. An East Texas Christian School is taking a new approach to helping kids navigate the challenges of growing up. Power Of Prayer. Power of Prayer: God’s Closet works to eliminate hunger, give hope in Camp County. Updated:...
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

'Prayer Parade' to address obstacles

It was the combination of a dream and a 1985 chart-topping R&B song that put into motion the idea of this weekend’s 1st Love Caravan and Prayer Parade at Kess Creek Park. The event, according to Pastor George Hurd Jr., is to bring people together and use prayer to bless and also address obstacles that people face in today’s world, such as violence and addictions.
ReligionTeton Valley News

Prayer or Communists

Sometimes it is hard for me to follow exactly what my friend Dee is writing about, but the message in her last letter to the editor seemed to be, look, they don’t allow prayer in our public schools and that, my friends., is the obvious first step towards a communist takeover. (Hey, you don’t need Joe McCarthy to tell you those commies are everywhere.)
Religionleader-call.com

Prayer changes everything

I choose to pray and stand strong with God! I choose to NEVER give up! Will you?. Have you been feeling tired, weary, and discouraged while waiting on God to answer? Do you feel you’re being attacked on all sides? Have you felt like giving up?. If so, God is...
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Marshall Prayer Troopers celebrate 19th year in prayers

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”. This verse embraces all that the Marshall Prayer Troopers are about. They celebrated the 19th anniversary of gathering together in prayer on Friday with a reunion and memorial celebration.
AstronomyAstronomy.com

The Sky This Week:

As the Sun sets, Cassiopeia the Queen is starting her upward arc in the sky as she circles around Polaris, the North Star. Cassiopeia is one of several circumpolar constellations, which are close enough to the North Pole that they appear to rotate around it. From many northern locations, such constellations are always above the horizon.
Artslastwordonnothing.com

No Privacy for the Dead

The other day I was going through someone’s collapsed house on the tip of a mesa in western Colorado. It looked like a small homestead where no one had been in a handful of decades. The front wall with its peaked roof and door still latched shut lay flat where it had fallen. I poked through nails and peeled off wallpaper, lifted a toppled wood-frame with the tip of my boot. Handle of a ceramic mug. Pull tab from a can. Shirt button.
Montana StateUSA Today

Grizzly bear attacks, kills camper in western Montana

HELENA, Mont. – A grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in western Montana early Tuesday after having wandered into the area where the person was camping, the Powell County sheriff said. The attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in Ovando, a town of fewer...
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Not Rushing Prayer

Alice Kaholusuna recounts a story of how the Hawaiian people would sit outside their temples for a lengthy amount of time preparing themselves before entering in. Even after entering, they would creep to the altar to offer their prayers. Afterward, they would sit outside again for a long time to “breathe life” into their prayers. When missionaries came to the island, the Hawaiians sometimes considered their prayers odd. The missionaries would stand up, utter a few sentences, call them “prayer,” say amen, and be done with it. The Hawaiians described these prayers as “without breath.”
Religiongoodmenproject.com

Do Not Pray This Prayer!

Towards the end of his life, C.S. Lewis married an American writer named Joy Davidman. Sadly, Joy Davidman contracted terminal bone cancer and passed away just four years later. At one point during this unfolding tragedy, a friend of C.S. Lewis said to him: “I know how hard you’ve been praying. Hopefully, God is answering your prayers.”
Religionpdjnews.com

Today’s Prayer

[Jesus said:] If anyone is ashamed of Me and My words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will be ashamed of him when he comes in his Father’s glory with the holy angels. Mark 8:38 Father, make me bold to speak out in Your name. Amen.

Comments / 2

Community Policy