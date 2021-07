“What’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” so the famous quote goes. And yet this is pattern we adhere to when it comes to complex issues such as the affordable housing crisis and the rise of families experiencing homelessness. We provide temporary communal shelters, food pantries and maybe some social work help, but not permanent housing. It’s easier, doesn’t require anything of leaders, ostensibly cheaper and shouldn’t people be able to figure out housing on their own?